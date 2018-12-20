Chassis 141 - The Story of The First Le Mans Bentley (Clare Hay)

Hard cover with French fold dust jacket.



Edited by Graeme Cox,

152pp with full colour end papers

Black and white and full colour illustrations

250mm x 340mm

ISBN 097579440X

No other motor race epitomises the spirit of the Roaring Twenties more than the Le Mans 24 Hour Race. It tested cars and drivers and captivated the imagination of the public.

The British have always had a love affair with the Le Mans Race and that infatuation began with the very first race when an enthusiastic English adventurer John Duff convinced WO Bentley to support an entry in 1923

The race helped forge the reputation of the Bentley marque which remains today.

This book, "Chassis 141 The Story of the First Le Mans Bentley", was written by Clare Hay and edited by Graeme Cocks to document the story of Duff's car, Chassis 141, and the men who raced the Bentley at Le Mans.

It is a "must read" for anyone with an interest in those halcyon days of motor racing when national heroes were made on dangerous, rock-strewn race tracks in cars which represented the most advance engineering of the time.

A captivating read that traces the story of the mighty car and the remarkable men who created the Le Mans legend of Bentley.

This book tells the intriguing story of one of the first Bentley race cars, its playboy driver John Duff and the pro-driver Frank Clement, the car’s chance re-discovery in a barn almost 70 years later and the restoration which brought it to life once more.

First published in Great Britain in 2004 as a monograph by the WO Bentley Memorial Foundation. First published in this expanded form as a book in August 2009.