Berlinetta Boxer - The Legend (English Edition)

Description

Some cars are destined to enter the hall of fame even before their unveiling. Like the Ferrari BB (Berlinetta Boxer), not surprisingly compared to another famous B.B. in terms of glamour and striking image: the French diva Brigitte Bardot.

The BB was the first Ferrari road car with a high-powered 12-cylinder rear-engined engine: not an easy transition for Maranello, as explained in this book by engineer Piero Ferrari (his is the preface), who was very young at the time and already involved in the factory created by his father, and engineer Leonardo Fioravanti, who designed the styling for Pininfarina and was responsible for development with the men working at the Prancing Horse.

The BB is equally famous for its 12-cylinder 180° V engine, an unusual choice conceived by engineer Mauro Forghieri for the formidable F1 "312" engine.

The evolution and similarities between the two units are told by the great engineer of Modena and the development of the prototypes is entrusted to the memories of two other leading protagonists: the racing driver Arturo Merzario and the well-known "king of test drivers", Dario Benuzzi, for almost 50 years at the wheel of Ferraris, F1 included.

Another contributor to this period was coachbuilder Franco Bacchelli, who was responsible for the development of the 'Le Mans' racing version, remembered through the 29 official cars built, also with the memories of former driver Maurizio Flammini.

Berlinetta Boxer - The legend is full of details and previously unpublished curiosities. Particular attention has also been given to graphics: large format, photographs for the most part specially taken, with 9 cars available (of the three series planned), in addition to the 'racing' versions.

English edition

