Bialbero - All the cars powered by the legendary twin cam engine (Phil Ward, Michael Ward)

Paperback book, published in 2021, 304 pages, ISBN: 9781527279445

A new 304 page fully illustrated colour book with over 900 photographs, many never before published, based on all the Fiats, Lancias and Alfa Romeos that are powered by Aurelio Lampredi’s superb twin cam engine.

While some elements of the book are an expansion of the earlier works by the same author, the early chapters now include extracts from road tests by Auto Italia’s writers.

Also included in the first part of the book are one-offs and concepts like the Stola Dedica, Lancia Magia and Grama 2 ‘Puntograle’, while modified cars include a 180bhp twin cam-engined Lada ‘124’ and a superb Abarth OT1600 tribute.

The second half of the book is dedicated to hands-on maintenance and restoration advice of a selection of popular classic twin cams. There is also the added bonus of invaluable, expert tuning information by the renowned and sadly recently deceased twin cam race engine preparer, Guy Croft.

This much anticipated publication is prolifically illustrated throughout with high quality photography of real world cars from collections and dynamic images from Auto Italia’s archives.

Many of the featured cars are owned by the magazine’s readers, in addition there is also a gallery of restored twin cams from around the world.