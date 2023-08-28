TeNeuves

Black Beauties - Iconic Cars

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783961715299
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$175.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Star photographer René Staud provides the ultimate proof: Black is beautiful


From the legendary Alfa Romeo 8C from the 1930s, to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, the fastest open-top series sports car


With exciting texts by Jürgen Lewandowski and contributions by Andrea Zagato (CEO Zagato), the head of design at Mercedes, Gorden Wagener and design critic Stephen Bayley

René Staud, the grand master of automobile photography, has published a new illustrated book. In his coffee-table book Black Beauties, the automotive photographer devotes himself entirely to the colour black. In this extraordinarily book, Staud takes car lovers on a journey through time and presents the top models of the world's greatest sports car brands. From the legendary Alfa Romeo 8C from the 1930s, to the declared goddess Citroën DS, to the fastest open-top series sports car, the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, the star photographer demonstrates the aesthetics that the colour black lends a car.

 

Staud's photographs are characterised by his trademark striking style and uniquely showcase the classic elegance and sporting potency of the vehicles.

 

But this impressive coffee table book does not only inspire with its great photos. The texts are by Jürgen Lewandowski, a luminary in automotive journalism and author of over 90 books on the subject. In addition, comments by Andrea Zagato (CEO Zagato), Gorden Wagener (head of design Mercedes) and Stephen Bayley (journalist and design critic) are included to provide the reader with specific insider knowledge from the industry.

 

Text in English and German.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Black Beauties - Iconic Cars
Language:
English, German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
304
Author:
Rene Staud
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
My Porsche Book: The Iconic 356s

My Porsche Book - The Iconic 356s

$189.95
Author: Rene Staud, Hardbound, 240 Pages,  ISBN: 9783667101242, German-English Text, 1st Edition May 2015 With all the skills of a brilliant photographer, René Staud portrays all variants...
Cars, Cars, Cars, Cars (S.C.H. Davis) (9780600025023)
Add to Cart

Cars, Cars, Cars, Cars (S.C.H. Davis)

$15.00
Cars, Cars, Cars, Cars (S.C.H. Davis) - 2nd hand book in very good condition. Title Cars, cars, cars, carsAuthor Sydney Charles Houghton DavisPublisher P. Hamlyn, 1967ISBN 0600025020,...