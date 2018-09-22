Schlumpf – The intrigue behind the most beautiful car collection in the world

Hardcover book By Ard op de Weegh & Arnoud op de Weegh, Published in 2018, 160 pages

Features

• A celebration of the incredible Schlumpf car collection

• The largest and most beautiful car collection in the world

• Features classic models from iconic marques – Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Daimler, Ferrari and many more

• The true story behind the Schlumpf affair

• An intriguing tale of the financial troubles that nearly led to the loss of the collection

• How the truth was discovered

• Full colour pictures of some of the world’s most beautiful cars

Description

Synopsis

This fabulous collection of cars was brought together by two French brothers, Hans & Fritz Schlumpf, and consists of hundreds of the most beautiful cars ever produced. The ‘Schlumpf affair’ is perhaps one of the most famous stories in the car collector’s world, covered extensively by the media in the mid-1970s when the collection was seized by the trade unions and, later, by the French government. The Schlumpf brothers were accused of fraudulent actions to obtain their collection – but following extensive research by the authors of this book, the true story behind the collection is revealed. Ard and Arnoud op de Weegh spent many years investigating the Schlumpf affair, and discovered many previously unpublished documents which prove that the Schlumpf brothers have been wrongly accused over the years. This book is written to tell the true story behind the collection, and also to rehabilitate the Schlumpf family.

The book is beautifully illustrated with some rare photographs, and features many of the beautiful cars that make up the Schlumpf collection.

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1960 - 2018

Models Covered:

600+ models from:

Bugatti, A.B.C., Alfa Romeo, Amilcar, Audi, Austin, Austro Daimler, Ballot, Barré, Baudier, Bentley, Benz, BNC, Brasier, Charron, Cisitalia, Citroën, Clément Bayard, Daimler, Darracq, Decauville, De Dion Bouton, Delage, Delahaye, Delauney-Belleville, Dufaux, Farman, Ferrari, Fiat, Fouillaron, Gladiator, Gordini, Gregoire, Guillemin-Le Gui, Hispano Suiza, Horch, Maserati, Hurtu, Isotta Fraschini, S.S1, Lancia, Lorraine Dietrich, Lotus, MAF, Mathis, Maurer-Union, Maybach, Mercedes, Mercedes-Benz, Minerva, Monet-Goyon, Mors, O.M., Panhard, Pegaso, Peugeot, Philos, Pilian, Porsche, Ravel, Renault, Georges Richard, Riley, Rochet-Schneider, Rolls-Royce, Salmson, Théophile Schneider, Scott, Sénéchal, Serpollet, Sizaire Naudin, Soncin, Steyr, Sunbeam, Talbot, Tatra, Turicum, Vermorel, Violet-Bogey, Voisin, Le Zèbre, Zedel.