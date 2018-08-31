Blackburn Buccaneer All Marks 1958-94 Owners' Workshop Manual

Author Keith Wilson gives compelling insights into the design, operation and preservation of this iconic Cold War jet.

Author: Keith Wilson is the author of Red Arrows in Camera (2012), RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Camera (2013), RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Operations Manual (2014), Avro Shackleton Manual (2015) and Vickers/BAC VC10 Manual (2016) for Haynes. He lives in Cambridgeshire.