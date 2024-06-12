BMC 1100/1300 (ADO16) - Austin, Morris, Mg, Riley and Wolseley Models

ADO16 was the code name of the Austin Morris 1100/1300 range of cars. This book details the complete range of main models and their MG, Riley and Vanden Plas derivatives. It looks at the mechanical design and development, as well as placing them in context within both BMC and the market. The book is a celebration of the ADO16, a best seller of its time and a car that gave British families their first truly modern, stylish and practical vehicle while being reliable, economical and roomy all-rounders.



With over a million cars sold in the UK between 1962 and 1973 the ADO16s were pretty much the 'Universal British Cars' of the time and were present in every city, town, and village, and on every country road and trunk route in the ’60s.



So let us and this book celebrate one of the British Motor Industry’s forgotten successes, the car that built on the success of the Mini to provide Britain and the rest of the world with a little gem of a motor, which was the perfect family saloon car of the time.