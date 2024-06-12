Veloce Publishing

BMC 1100/1300 (ADO16) - Austin, Morris, Mg, Riley and Wolseley Models

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787119147
UPC:
9781787119147
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

ADO16 was the code name of the Austin Morris 1100/1300 range of cars. This book details the complete range of main models and their MG, Riley and Vanden Plas derivatives. It looks at the mechanical design and development, as well as placing them in context within both BMC and the market. The book is a celebration of the ADO16, a best seller of its time and a car that gave British families their first truly modern, stylish and practical vehicle while being reliable, economical and roomy all-rounders.

With over a million cars sold in the UK between 1962 and 1973 the ADO16s were pretty much the 'Universal British Cars' of the time and were present in every city, town, and village, and on every country road and trunk route in the ’60s.

So let us and this book celebrate one of the British Motor Industry’s forgotten successes, the car that built on the success of the Mini to provide Britain and the rest of the world with a little gem of a motor, which was the perfect family saloon car of the time.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
BMC 1100/1300 (ADO16) - Austin, Morris, Mg, Riley and Wolseley Models
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
112
Author:
Matthew Vale
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
BMC ADO 16 cars, the Austin and Morris 1100/1300 series

BMC ADO 16 cars, the Austin and Morris 1100/1300 series

Stinkwheel Publishing

$69.95
Author: Bernard Vermeylen , ISSN: 25657771, Paperback, 150 pages, Published in 2017 The BMC ADO 16 (Austin Drawing Office 16) Morris 1100 car was revealed to the international motoring press on...
Out of stock
On Sale
BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide (9781847979896) BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide (9781847979896) - back

BMC 1100 and 1300 - An Enthusiast's Guide

Crowood

Now: $37.00
Was: $49.95
Author: James Taylor, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781847979896, First Published 2015 The British Motor Corporation's 1100 and 1300 model range was amongst the most successful in the...