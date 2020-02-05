BMW Airhead Twins The Complete Story (Phil West)

SKU:
9781785006951
UPC:
9781785006951
MPN:
9781785006951
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  BMW Airhead Twins The Complete Story (Phil West) (9781785006951)
  • BMW Airhead Twins The Complete Story (Phil West) (9781785006951)
$89.95
Description

ISBN: 9781785006951
PUBLISHED: 05/02/2020
PAGES: 208
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 247 colour photographs and 50 b&w photographs

No motorcycle manufacturer is more closely associated with one type of engine than BMW: the air-cooled boxer twin or 'airhead'. It was included in BMW's very first motorcycle in 1923 and virtually every machine the company made, of every type, from radical road bike to TT winner, to land speed record holder, to 1970s style icon and even to the creation of an all-new adventure bike class with the R 80 G/S, right up to the mid-1990s.

Phil West celebrates the success of the BMW airhead twin motorcycles. This book, with over 290 photographs, includes:

  • A history of the company pre- and post-War
  • The personalities behind the development of the bikes
  • Profiles of each of the 'R' bikes in turn, including detailed specification guides
  • Production numbers
  • An epilogue that looks to the future of the airhead twins

These wonderful machines are regularly celebrated and now BMW itself is harking back to them with an all-new series of machines.

