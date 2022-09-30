BMW K Series - The Complete Story (Phil West)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780719841101
UPC:
9780719841101
MPN:
9780719841101
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • BMW K Series - The Complete Story (Phil West)
  • BMW K Series - The Complete Story (Phil West)
$85.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

While BMW motorcycles remain mostly associated with its R-series shaft-drive boxer twins, it's the K-series liquid-cooled 'multis' that have been - and remain - the German firm's most advanced, radical and downright wacky bikes of all. Launched in 1983 to propel BMW into a whole new era, the K-series has included some of the world's most innovative and interesting motorcycles. From the original liquid-cooled, fuel-injected K100, to the radically aerodynamic K1 of the 1980s; the ultra-powerful K1200RS and space age K1200LT of the 1990s; and the 'Duolever' K1200S and 6-cylinder K1600 of the 2000s and beyond, BMW's 'Ks' have always been special, but also so advanced and pioneering that they've helped shape the whole of modern motorcycling. BMW expert Phil West, author of BMW Airhead Twins and BMW GS, also published by Crowood, has again painstakingly researched their complete history, found pictures never published before and recounts the whole K-Series story in a comprehensive and engaging tale.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
BMW K Series - The Complete Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
176
Author:
Phil West
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
BMW Z Series: The Complete Story BMW Z Series: The Complete Story

BMW Z Series - The Complete Story

Crowood

$150.00
By: Mick Walker . In just a few years the BMW Z3 has earned itself the title of one of the world's most desirable cars. Its styling and performance, and the cachet of the all-important badge, have...
Out of stock
BMW 7 Series: The Complete Story BMW 7 Series: The Complete Story

BMW 7 Series - The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: Graham Robson . The 7 Series is the flagship of the BMW model range. Introduced in 197. these big saloons ooze quality, with their combination of space, luxury, and sporting abilities allied to...
Out of stock
BMW 3 Series: The Complete Story BMW 3 Series: The Complete Story

BMW 3 Series - The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: James Taylor . BMW can fairly claim to have invented the compact sports saloon in the 1960s, with the 1602 model. Indeed, this model, along with the earlier 1500 and 1800, can be said to have...
BMW M-Series The Complete Story (9781852236786) - front BMW M-Series The Complete Story (9781852236786) - back
Add to Cart

BMW M-Series The Complete Story

Crowood

$95.00
Author: Alan Henry, Hardbound, ISBN: 9781852236786 -1st Edition, 1992 - Second-Hand book in perfect order ! The distinctive blue and white propellor motif of the Baverische Motoren Werke is a...
Out of stock
BMW Airhead Twins The Complete Story (Phil West) (9781785006951) BMW Airhead Twins The Complete Story (Phil West) (9781785006951)

BMW Airhead Twins The Complete Story (Phil West)

Crowood

$89.95
ISBN: 9781785006951 PUBLISHED: 05/02/2020 PAGES: 208 BINDING: Hardback SIZE: 260x215 mm INSIDE: 247 colour photographs and 50 b&w photographs No motorcycle manufacturer is more closely associated...