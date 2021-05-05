Bond Cars The Definitive History (Jason Barlow)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785945144
UPC:
9781785945144
MPN:
9781785945144
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Imprint: BBC Books

Published: 29/10/2020

ISBN: 9781785945144

Length: 336 Pages

Dimensions: 288mm x 37mm x 225mm

 

Bond Cars: The Definitive History is a lavish celebration of the cars that also became the stars alongside the world's most famous fictional spy. Featuring exclusive and priceless assets such as the original call sheets, technical drawings and story-boards, accompanied by previously unpublished photography and exclusive interviews, we put you behind the wheel of every car driven by 007 on film.

With insights from the producers and keepers of the Bond flame, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as well as Daniel Craig and special effects and action vehicles supervisor and veteran of 15 Bond films, Chris Corbould, this is the story of cinema's greatest icon, told through the prism of the legendary cars he has driven.

View AllClose

Related Products

On Sale
Cars of Eastern Europe The Definitive History Cars of Eastern Europe The Definitive History
Add to Cart

Cars of Eastern Europe The Definitive History

Haynes

MSRP: $199.95
Now: $99.95
Was: $199.95
By: Andy Thompson . Description Much of Eastern Europe, for many years the mysterious half of the continent, missed out on the first century of the Industrial Revolution. By the middle of the...
Out of stock
Mini: The Definitive History Mini: The Definitive History

Mini - The Definitive History

Haynes

$199.95
By: Jon Pressnell . The Mini was the car that changed the face of motoring. Establishing front-wheel drive as the norm, its cheeky charm, superb roadholding and unparalleled space-efficiency made it...
Out of stock
Cars Of The Soviet Union: The Definitive History Cars Of The Soviet Union: The Definitive History

Cars Of The Soviet Union - The Definitive History

Haynes

$199.95
By: Andy Thompson . When the Communist Party took control of Russia and neighbouring states in October 1917, it inherited a country with virtually no motor industry. While Britain, Germany, America...
Out of stock
Jaguar The Definitive History Of A Great British Car (9780850597462)

Jaguar The Definitive History Of A Great British Car

PSL

$75.00
Author: Andrew Whyte, Hardbound, 252 Pages, ISBN: 9780850597462, Second Revised Edition, 1985 - *Second-Hand book in excellent condition - previous owner's name written in front** Ever since 1935 the...