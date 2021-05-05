Bond Cars The Definitive History (Jason Barlow)

Imprint: BBC Books

Published: 29/10/2020

ISBN: 9781785945144

Length: 336 Pages

Dimensions: 288mm x 37mm x 225mm

Bond Cars: The Definitive History is a lavish celebration of the cars that also became the stars alongside the world's most famous fictional spy. Featuring exclusive and priceless assets such as the original call sheets, technical drawings and story-boards, accompanied by previously unpublished photography and exclusive interviews, we put you behind the wheel of every car driven by 007 on film.

With insights from the producers and keepers of the Bond flame, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as well as Daniel Craig and special effects and action vehicles supervisor and veteran of 15 Bond films, Chris Corbould, this is the story of cinema's greatest icon, told through the prism of the legendary cars he has driven.