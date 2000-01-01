Box on Wheels - Extraordinary VW Camper Vans

a book by Norbert Nettekoven, Hardcover, published in 2018, 144 pages

The VW camper van has been a cult classic for decades and has a broad fanbase all around the world. But Norbert Nettekoven is not interested in immaculately restored collector's pieces, he is looking for the maddest and baddest, the funniest, nicest and strangest camper vans on the planet. From born-again rust bucket to lowered street racer, from stretch limo to steam punk. This eclectic collection of camper vans will blow your mind.