Brabham - The Untold Story of Formula One (by Tony Davis, 2019)

Description

The story of Australia's greatest motoring hero.

Sir Jack Brabham was unique in the world of motor racing. He was the boy from Sydney who took on the elite of motor racing and won three F1 world championships, the last one in a car not only built by his own Brabham company, but with an Australian engine he'd helped develop.

To those who saw him on the podium, Jack Brabham might have seemed glorious and triumphant. But he was also a man of secrets. He shunned the media, rarely using 'two words when none would do'. He kept vital information from his competitors, his team mates - and his family. It led to unrivalled success. It led to wealth too, much of it hidden around the world. But it also left a trail of hurt and bewilderment ...

In this first ever book-length biography of Jack Brabham, his extraordinary accomplishments are laid out with new commentary from his rivals, colleagues, employees and long-time engineering partner Ron Tauranac. And, with the help of his sons Geoffrey and David, it represents the first major attempt to unravel the enigma who became known as 'Black Jack'.

Product Details
ISBN: 9781460757475
ISBN 10: 1460757475
Imprint: HarperCollins - AU
Pages: 352
BISAC1: TRANSPORTATION / Automotive / General

