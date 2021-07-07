Brake Repair - How to diagnose, fix, or replace your car’s brakes step-by-step (Steven Cartwright)

Save time and hundreds of dollars by learning how to repair and overhaul your car’s brakes.

There are many automotive tasks that are best left to qualified and certified professionals when considering repairing your automobile. There are also many tasks that can be tackled by the weekend do-it-yourselfer with a decent level of instruction. While just about any system repair or overhaul on more modern cars has gotten more complex over time, brake diagnosis and repair is still well within reach for the home mechanic with a reasonable set of hand tools.

In Brake Repair: How to Diagnose, Fix, or Replace Your Car’s Brakes: Step-By-Step, ASE technician and professional instructor Steven Cartwright takes you through the entire process of servicing your car’s brakes to like-new condition. Ten informative chapters cover everything you will need to know, including chapters on brake history, an overview of function, types of brakes, power assist, troubleshooting, electronic controls such as ABS, and finally, a complete chapter showing you how to do an entire brake job in step-by-step color photos.

With traditional dealership labor rates hovering around $125 per hour these days, it is easy for a standard four-wheel disc brake job to cost close to $1,000 when all is said and done. With the help of this book, you will be able to competently and confidently complete the task in similar fashion for less than half the cost, paying for this book many times over the very first time you use it. Add this valuable tool to your library today.

