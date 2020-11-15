British Racing Motorcycles 250cc 1646 to 1959 - An Era Of Ingenious Innovation (Chris Pereira, 2018 reprint)

ISBN: 9781787113299, paperback, 2018 reprint, 80 pages.

A fascinating and nostalgic look at the history and development of the privately built British 250cc ‘specials’ and ‘hybrids’ that were the mainstay of the 250cc class of road racing in Britain between 1946 and 1959.

Synopsis

From 1946 up to 1959, the 250cc class in Britain was supported almost entirely by privately built Specials and Hybrids. This book recalls the men and machines involved, and traces their history and development, in what was clearly the most technically innovative class of Road Racing in the 1950s.