British Sports Cars (Classic Vehicles Series)

Britain has been responsible for some of the greatest and most varied sports cars ever built - the Blower' Bentleys of the 1920s, diminutive MGs of the 1930s, glamorous Jaguar E-types and Aston Martin DB5s of the 1960s, and beyond that the jaw-dropping Lotuses and McLarens of more recent times. This book charts the rich history of the UK's most magnificent high-performance machines, from their primitive, pioneering days through today's technologically advanced modern sports cars. Taking in some of the most admired and sought after cars ever created, it aims to show how, over nearly 140 years, these exciting, and sometimes extraordinary, vehicles developed. The author explores how speeds have risen, handling has been enhanced, styles have evolved and sophistication has increased. Illustrated with over 180 pictures, this fascinating story of the ups and downs of the world's love affair with Britain's sports cars is almost as dramatic and dynamic as the machines themselves.