Brooklands - The Sports Car Endurance Races (David Blumlein)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780995705432
UPC:
9780995705432
MPN:
9780995705432
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Brooklands - The Sports Car Endurance Races (David Blumlein) (9780995705432)
  • Brooklands - The Sports Car Endurance Races (David Blumlein) (9780995705432)
$95.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book, Published in 2020, 171 pages

Long-distance motor races were becoming popular in the late Twenties, the Le Mans and Spa 24-hour events being firmly established by this time. It was felt that Britain needed to hold such races but, whereas the Continental countries used their public roads to form circuits, this was not permitted in England the only venue available then was the Brooklands track.

This is the first detailed history of the races which took part on the famous banked circuit which required artificial chicanes to render it more akin to a road circuit.

The text is well illustrated with period photographs, not only of each specific race but also some chosen to convey the atmosphere, character and history of Brooklands.

Detailed diagrams show the variations of circuit layouts used, and there are chapters listing interesting facts that “followed on” from the races and some of the productions cars which subsequently proudly adopted the name “Brooklands” to emphasise their sporting nature.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jaguar Sports Cars 1957 - 1960 (Brooklands Road Tests) (B001GBC4EW)

Jaguar Sports Cars 1957 - 1960 (Brooklands Road Tests)

Brooklands Books

$79.95
Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 102 Pages, ISBN: B001GBC4EW - Second-Hand book in good condition ! CONTENTS S )0( 'SS' Autocar Jan 19576 "In The Tradition" Auto sport Feb 15 19579 Touring In A...
Mid-Atlantic Sports Car Races 1953-1962
Add to Cart

Mid-Atlantic Sports Car Races 1953-1962

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$349.95
Author: Terry O'Neil, Hardbound in Slipcase, 392 Pages, ISBN: 9781854432636, Published, April, 2015, Signed / Limited Edition to 600 Copies The growth of sports car racing in the...
Bristol Cars: A Brooklands Porfolio Bristol Cars: A Brooklands Porfolio
Add to Cart

Bristol Cars - A Brooklands Porfolio

Brooklands Books

$150.00
By: Brooklands Books . Bristol production started in 1946 with the 400 model and went on to include in 1949 the highly prized 402 - an elegant touring convertible. The 405 was produced in 1954 -...