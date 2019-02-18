Bruno Sacco - Leading Mercedes-Benz Design 1979-1999 (Nik Greene)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785007170
UPC:
9781785007170
MPN:
9781785007170
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 192 pages, ISBN: 9781785007170

When Bruno Sacco walked through the doors on his first day at Mercedes-Benz on 13 January 1958 it is highly unlikely that his Daimler-Benz colleagues could ever imagine that this nervous young man would not only revolutionize design but would change the way design and innovation connected with brand tradition forever.

Bruno Sacco is one of the most influential automotive designers of the late twentieth century; many models launched during his era now characterize the Mercedes-Benz brand. When Nik Greene asked Bruno Sacco to assist with this book, he replied humbly 'No-one designs a car alone, and more to the point, I never, for one minute, wanted to. From the moment I became Head of Design, I put down my pens and became a manager of minds.' With over 330 photographs and illustrations, this book includes:

  • An overview of the early days of functional vehicle design
  • The influence of safety on design evolution
  • Protagonists of Daimler-Benz design from Hermann Ahrens to Paul Bracq
  • Design philosophy and innovation under Bruno Sacco
  • The Sacco-designed cars
  • The Bruno Sacco legacy
View AllClose

Related Products

Design By Mercedes-Benz (9783768825375) - front Design By Mercedes-Benz (9783768825375) - back
Add to Cart

Design By Mercedes-Benz

Delius Klasing

$295.00
Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN9783768825375, First Edition, 2014 - English Edition  Mercedes-Benz has been making design history for over 120 years. No other brand has launched as many dream...
Out of stock
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz (First Gear)

Motorbooks

$59.99
By: Dennis Adler . When it comes to luxury and performance, few automakers can rival Mercedes-Benz. In fact, its automobiles are more than just cars—they are works of art. Through lavish...
Out of stock
The Story of Mercedes - Benz DVD The Story of Mercedes - Benz DVD

The Story of Mercedes - Benz DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: DMDVD3798   Barcode: 5017559100520 Release Date: 2004 Minutes: 86   //  
Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen 1979 to 2015 (9781845847777)
Add to Cart

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen 1979 to 2015

Veloce Publishing

MSRP: $129.95
$89.95
Author: Brian Long, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781845847777 - 1st Published, June 2016 At last, and from renowned motoring writer Brian Long, the history of the hugely popular Mercedes-Benz...