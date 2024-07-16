Crowood

Bugatti Supercars - A Century of Genius

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780719843723
UPC:
9780719843723
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$130.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

In a fresh view of Bugatti, this book frames the design highlights of a series of Bugatti supercars that colour the marque’s journey from its origins as an early ‘supercar’ to its reborn reality as a modern ‘hypercar’. These Bugatti's have been chosen to tell a story that uniquely covers the original Bugatti's and the very latest iterations of Bugatti. Joining the two Bugatti camps, old and new, together creates a new roadmap of Bugatti coverage that is essential reading for both those familiar with the marque and for more recent Bugatti enthusiasts across a wider motoring landscape. Blending engineering, styling, art and more, Bugatti’s unique story has stretched over one hundred years, giving us cars that capture the soul through exquisite engineering and design. Illustrated with stunning photographs, many of which are previously unpublished, the seasoned enthusiast, the established aficionado and the younger generation of Bugatti newcomers are provided with an up-to-date album of Bugatti information. The text is a guide by which to enter and explore Bugatti and also a conversation about Bugatti details and delights for those with deeper knowledge of the marque.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Bugatti Supercars - A Century of Genius
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
191
Author:
Lance Cole
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Bugatti Type 46 and 50 - The Big Bugattis
Add to Cart

Bugatti Type 46 and 50 - The Big Bugattis

Veloce Publishing

$60.00
The Bugatti Type 46 was announced in the autumn of 1929. The new Bugatti chassis, at almost twelve feet in length and powered by an 8-cylinder engine of 5300cc, was intended to be the basis of a...