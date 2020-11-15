Buick Riviera 1963 to 1973 - Those were the days... (Norm Mort)

Features

Description

How the Riviera artfully blended styling, luxury, comfort and performance, from its earliest years as a trim model to its dramatic debut in 1963 as an exciting unique automobile for the Buick Division. Included are all the pertinent data and information on the 1963 to 1973 Riviera models that enthusiasts will enjoy.

Synopsis

This book tells the story of the Buick Riviera; how it artfully blended styling, luxury, comfort and performance from its earliest years as a trim model, to its dramatic debut in 1963 as an exciting unique automobile for the Buick Division.

By 1960, Buick sales were tumbling steadily downward and it became obvious that drastic changes were required in not only styling and performance, but in the GM Division’s overall public image too.

The Riviera of the future would not exist simply as a stylish version of another model in the Buick line-up. The Riviera was slated to lead Buick’s renaissance. The Riviera would shed what was left of Buick’s conservative, immediate post-war image, and thrust the Division into the groovy, swinging sixties.

The Riviera over the next decade was seen as a more sophisticated ‘cool’ aimed at the successful up-and-coming, shirt and tie, business types, rather than the tie-dye T-shirt, blue jean, mod squad!

Included in this book is all the pertinent data and information on the 1963 to 1973 Riviera models enthusiasts will enjoy, as well as a quick look at some of the sweetest customised Riviera models ever built that cruise the roadways today!

Additional Information

Period Covered: 1963-1973

Models Covered: Buick Riviera, The Riviera Lines 1949-1962, 1st Generation 1963-1965, 2nd Generation 1966-1970, 3rd Generation 1970-1973, 4th The Custom Riviera



