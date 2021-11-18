Chevrolet ½-ton C/K-Series Pickup Trucks 1973-1987 (Those were the days ...)

Description

Paperback, published in 2020, 96 pages

This book focuses on the evolution of the popular 3rd generation Chevrolet ½-ton C/K-Series pickup trucks from 1973-1987. Chevrolet's ½-ton pickup trucks were competing head-to-head in a highly competitive marketplace with Ford's always popular F150. At the same time, other truck builders such as Dodge, International Harvester, and Jeep were constantly applying pressure to increase sales in an attempt to capture more market share at the expense of the leaders. Following a brief history of Chevrolet s building of the corporation s ½-ton pickup trucks, the book takes an extensive look at Chevrolet's ½-ton C/K-Series pickup trucks with emphasis on the all new model, followed by a year-by-year description of the evolving 1970s models, and the various market demands, which often led to the introduction of niche models to broaden its market base. Chevrolet reacted to a changing marketplace that included a greater interest in 4WD, while being detoured by fuel shortages, ever-changing fuel economy and pollution regulations, and the constant quest to reduce overall weight. As well as the production models, there are chapters on the restoration and the growing interest in the customization of these Chevy C/K models by enthusiasts.

