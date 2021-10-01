Bus & Coach Album 2 (Auto Review Album Number 173)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821723
UPC:
9781854821723
MPN:
9781854821723
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

A bus or coach is usually referred to as a Bedford, a Dennis, an AEC or whatever, but in most cases only a badge, or perhaps a radiator grille, identifies it externally in that way; that is the chassis and/or engine manufacturer. The largest part of what you see is the bodywork, and that has usually been made by another firm. Experts can (mostly) tell at a glance who made the body, but to others it is a mystery. The two Auto Review Bus & Coach Albums look at PSVs (now called PCVs) from the point of view of the coachbuilder. Auto Review 165 covers coachbuilding companies based in England. This volume describes firms based in Scotland, Ireland (north and south, because some companies predate partition) and Wales, plus some bus and coach operators who built their own bodies, chassis or complete buses.

Also described here are buses built by the railway companies (mainly pre-grouping) and a small selection of the many firms which converted van bodies or commercial vehicle chassis to produce minibuses and midibuses. There have been many dozens, probably hundreds, of such companies, so we do not claim that this is a complete survey of all such coachbuilders. We have, however, tried to include the more important or more interesting firms.

paperback, 30 pages, published in 2021, by Rob Ward

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Rod Ward
Book Title:
Bus & Coach Album 2 (Auto Review Album Number 173)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
31
View AllClose

Related Products

Porsche Album 2 (Auto Review Number 156) (9781854821554)
Add to Cart

Porsche Album 2 (Auto Review Number 156)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821525, Paperback, published in 2019, 31 pages Porsche was another of those stories which just would not fit into one Auto Review publication. Previously we have split...
Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162) (9781854821617)
Add to Cart

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Lincoln became part of Henry Ford’s automotive empire in 1922, but its origins go back to a much earlier firm set up by Henry Ford in 1899, the Detroit Automobile Co, which collapsed in 1901...
Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171) (9781854821709)
Add to Cart

Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Paperback by Rod Ward The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by...