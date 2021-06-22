Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821709
UPC:
9781854821709
MPN:
9781854821709
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Paperback by Rod Ward

The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by the limited sales they could get from sports car buyers.

The T’bird was soon repositioned as a ‘personal luxury car’ (something like the European grand touring car or GT), and in its second generation, from 1958 onwards, it became a four-seater. It grew in size, to become a clone of the Lincoln Continental, then shrank again, as successive fuel crises influenced buyers. The large Thunderbird coupe lost its appeal by the 1990s, and it ceased production in 1997. Ford decided that, after a hiatus of a few years, its successor should be a smaller retro-styled two-seater, but that had even less appeal to American car buyers, and it was only made from 2002 to 2005. The name of the car originated with the indigenous native Americans of the south-western states of the USA. The Thunderbird was a supernatural bird which protected humans from evil spirits. It flapped its enormous wings to create winds and thunderstorms, providing water for people in the arid deserts, ensuring their survival. Over the 50 years of its existence over 4.4 million Ford Thunderbirds were produced.

In these pages we see every evolution of the Thunderbird, over 11 generations.

View AllClose

Related Products

9.78185E+12
Add to Cart

BMW Album (Auto Review Number 136)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821358, Paperback, published in 2017, 31 pages If you told an owner of a top-of-the-range BMW that his car was descended from a Wartburg, he would vehemently deny...
Porsche Album 1 (Auto Review Number 153) (9781854821525)
Add to Cart

Porsche Album 1 (Auto Review Number 153)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821525, Paperback, published in 2019, 31 pages Porsche was another of those stories which just would not fit into one Auto Review publication. Previously we have split...
Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162) (9781854821617)
Add to Cart

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Lincoln became part of Henry Ford’s automotive empire in 1922, but its origins go back to a much earlier firm set up by Henry Ford in 1899, the Detroit Automobile Co, which collapsed in 1901...