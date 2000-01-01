By Walters Side Röhrl and Geistdörfer: The Dreamteam of Rallying (English Edition)

a book by Christian Geisdorfer, hardcover, published in 2018, 224 pages

Walter Röhrl: world rally champion, driver-ace, legend. The greatest successes of his career would have been impossible without another man: Christian Geistdörfer, his co-pilot. This book deals with the surprisingly different team structures, the deep insights into the technology and the entirely legal tricks of a creative rally driver – sometimes close to the limits of legality.

Christian Geistdörfer describes this glorious time of Rally sports from the front row, up close and very detailed.