Cafe Racer - How to Build Your Own Basic Cafe Racer with Timeless Style (Devin Blast)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781542413497
UPC:
9781542413497
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

paperback, ISBN: 9781542413497, 132 pages

Introduction
I want to thank you and congratulate you for downloading the book, "Café Racer: How to Build Your Own Basic Cafe Racer With Timeless Style

This book contains proven steps and strategies on how to build your own café racer from scratch. You will also learn how to build one even on a tight budget.

This book will give you the most important things you need to know and understand to build an awesome café racer. The skills that are needed range from basic to advanced. Some steps may require more effort but this book will help you through it with the easy step-by-step instructions.

Read this book today and be on your way to building and owning one cool and unique café racer.
Thanks again for purchasing this book. I hope
you enjoy it!

Table of Contents

Introduction
Chapter 1 What A Café Racer Is And How To Build One
Chapter 2 Issues To Consider: Building On Different Budgets and Built Vs. Bought Café Racers
Chapter 3 Parts Required: Guide to Choosing the Base Bike 19
Chapter 4 Parts Required: Working with the Gas Tank 31
Chapter 5 Parts Required: Rebuilding the Engine 47
Chapter 6 Parts Required: Working with the Suspension
Chapter 7 How to Build a Café Racer: The Bodywork
Chapter 8 How to Build a Café Racer: Working on Parts and Accessories
Conclusion 125

View AllClose

Related Products

Cafe Racer The Motorcycle Cafe Racer The Motorcycle
Add to Cart

Cafe Racer The Motorcycle

$129.95
By: Mike Seate . Celebrates those early machines seen most noticeably outside the Ace Café in north London and still associated with an era and a way of life which went beyond mere machines...
Italian Café Racers Italian Café Racers Back Cover
Add to Cart

Veloce Publishing

Italian Cafe Racers

$59.99
Author: Uli Cloesen, ISBN: 9781845847494, 128 pages, 321 pictres, Hardback,  A celebration of the spectacular café racers from around the globe created by individuals, and all based...
How to Build a Cafe Racer How to Build a Cafe Racer Back Cover
Add to Cart

Wolfgang

How to Build a Cafe Racer

$75.00
Author: Doug Mitchel, ISBN: 9781935828730, WP-8730, 144 pages, paperback, published in 2013 What's old is new again, and the newest trend on the block is Café Racers. Written by...
British Cafe Racers British Cafe Racers
Add to Cart

Veloce Publishing

British Cafe Racers

$59.99
Author: Uli Cloesen, ISBN: 9781845848965, Published in 2016, 128 pages, Hardback   Features • Café’d Brit bikes are way cool, and it shows• The first, all-out British...