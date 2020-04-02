How to Build a Cafe Racer - Do It Yourself (Rafael Moreno Chacon)

HOW TO BUILD A CAFE RACER (DO IT YOURSELF)

The first time that I thought about building a Cafe Racer some years ago, my mechanical knowledge was limited. I had no idea about design, and of course, I did not know the regulations regarding the homologation of reforms on a motorcycle.

The result: a 1979 Ducati Forza, painted and upholstered by myself, almost impossible to ride, and of course not homologable to circulate in any Spanish city. I had to sell it in pieces because the mess could not be solved in any other way.

Through this book I want to help you avoid making the same mistakes I did when I started, and above all, to show you that you can do it. I'm going to tell you how to build a Cafe Qacer as if we were having a beer in the bar next to the workshop, with words that everyone understands, because that's what all of this

is about: to bring motorcycle transformations to people like you and me.

Here begins the road... do you go up?



ISBN 9781717982971, paperback, 193 pages