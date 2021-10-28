Paperback, Published in 2016, Author: Scott Parker

The Chevrolet Camaro really needs no introduction to automotive enthusiasts. From its inception (along with the Firebird) in 1967, the Camaro established a reputation that made its name a household word. Insanely popular on the street, successful in all forms of competition, and a perennial best seller, over the past half-century the Camaro has cemented its status as an icon.

The Camaro did go on hiatus for an 8-year period, much to the chagrin of Chevrolet, but made a triumphant return in 2010 with the 5th Gen models. Of course the new generation of Camaros is filled with the technology you would expect, including multiple trim versions and a variety of engine packages. And of course, as capable as the new cars are, Camaro enthusiasts always want more. That’s where this book comes in.

Filling these pages is great step-by-step information on modifying your 5th Gen, including upgrade instruction on brakes, suspension, rear axles, intake and exhaust, cooling, fuel systems, transmissions, LS engine mods, superchargers, turbochargers, ECM tuning, aftermarket EFIs, and more. There is fierce competition on the street for modern muscle supremacy. With Camaro 5th Gen 2010-2015: How to Build and Modify, you can keep your Camaro ahead of the competition.