Camaro 5th Gen 2010-2015: How to Build and Modify

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613251638
UPC:
9781613251638
MPN:
CT-SA312
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Camaro 5th Gen 2010-2015: How to Build and Modify (9781613251638)
  • Camaro 5th Gen 2010-2015: How to Build and Modify (9781613251638)
$64.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Paperback, Published in 2016, Author: Scott Parker

The Chevrolet Camaro really needs no introduction to automotive enthusiasts. From its inception (along with the Firebird) in 1967, the Camaro established a reputation that made its name a household word. Insanely popular on the street, successful in all forms of competition, and a perennial best seller, over the past half-century the Camaro has cemented its status as an icon.

The Camaro did go on hiatus for an 8-year period, much to the chagrin of Chevrolet, but made a triumphant return in 2010 with the 5th Gen models. Of course the new generation of Camaros is filled with the technology you would expect, including multiple trim versions and a variety of engine packages. And of course, as capable as the new cars are, Camaro enthusiasts always want more. That’s where this book comes in.

Filling these pages is great step-by-step information on modifying your 5th Gen, including upgrade instruction on brakes, suspension, rear axles, intake and exhaust, cooling, fuel systems, transmissions, LS engine mods, superchargers, turbochargers, ECM tuning, aftermarket EFIs, and more. There is fierce competition on the street for modern muscle supremacy. With Camaro 5th Gen 2010-2015: How to Build and Modify, you can keep your Camaro ahead of the competition.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Corvette C3 1968 - 1982: How to Build and Modify Corvette C3 1968 - 1982: How to Build and Modify Back Cover

Corvette C3 1968 - 1982 - How to Build and Modify

Cartech Books

$89.95
Author: Chris Petris, ISBN: 9781613250334, paperback, colour illustrations, 176 pages, CT-SA247. The vast majority of Corvettes built between 1975 and 1982 are affordable and plentiful, and are...
Jeep TJ 1997-2006 - How to Build & Modify (9781613254288) Jeep TJ 1997-2006 - How to Build & Modify (9781613254288)
Add to Cart

Jeep TJ 1997-2006 - How to Build & Modify

Cartech Books

$59.95
The Jeep CJ, the icon that started it all, is the most popular off-road vehicle of all time. The look, style, and functionality of the CJ made it instantly popular and recognizable the world over, in...
How to Build and Modify GM LS-Series Engines How to Build and Modify GM LS-Series Engines
Add to Cart

How to Build and Modify GM LS-Series Engines

Motorbooks

$65.00
By: Joseph Potak . When first introduced in the 1997 Corvette, GM's LS1 engine shook the performance world. Its combination of massive power, light weight and impressive fuel economy set new...
Out of stock
How To Build, Modify &amp; ower Tune Cylinder Heads How To Build, Modify &amp; ower Tune Cylinder Heads

How To Build, Modify and Power Tune Cylinder Heads

Veloce Publishing

$57.00
By: Peter Burgess, David Gollan . Understandable language and clear illustrations. Applies to almost every car/motorcycle (does not apply to 2 stroke engines). Applies to road and track applications...