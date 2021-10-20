Volkswagen Beetle - How to Build and Modify (Eric LeClair)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613255476
UPC:
9781613255476
MPN:
9781613255476
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Build and modify your Volkswagen Beetle using today's greatest aftermarket parts while implementing historic and modern modifications!

If ever a car rolled off the factory floor in the form of a blank slate, the VW Beetle is it. In fact, after taking delivery of their beloved Bug, many owners began modifications and customizations to personalize their favorite German compact.

Perhaps the most charismatic automobile ever, the Volkswagen Beetle was the longest-running, most-manufactured automobile on a single platform in automotive history. From 1938 to 2003, more than 21.5 million Bugs were assembled, distributed, and sold on nearly every continent in the world. If there's a component that owners can modify, they'll do it, and each custom touch makes them love their Beetle even more.

Airkooled Kustoms, a Volkswagen restoration and modification shop in Hazel Green, Alabama, has served all kinds of classic Volkswagen owners. For those who venture into the world of customization, no modern or historic trend is off-limits. These Volkswagen experts introduce and walk you through some of the most glorious customizations that Beetle owners can make to their rides. You'll find inspiration, instruction, and more modifications than most owners could ever tackle in a lifetime.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Eric LeClair
Book Title:
Volkswagen Beetle - How to Build and Modify
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
160
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
How To Build, Modify &amp; ower Tune Cylinder Heads How To Build, Modify &amp; ower Tune Cylinder Heads

How To Build, Modify and Power Tune Cylinder Heads

Veloce Publishing

$57.00
By: Peter Burgess, David Gollan . Understandable language and clear illustrations. Applies to almost every car/motorcycle (does not apply to 2 stroke engines). Applies to road and track applications...
How to Build and Modify GM LS-Series Engines How to Build and Modify GM LS-Series Engines
Add to Cart

How to Build and Modify GM LS-Series Engines

Motorbooks

$65.00
By: Joseph Potak . When first introduced in the 1997 Corvette, GM's LS1 engine shook the performance world. Its combination of massive power, light weight and impressive fuel economy set new...
Out of stock
Corvette C3 1968 - 1982: How to Build and Modify Corvette C3 1968 - 1982: How to Build and Modify Back Cover

Corvette C3 1968 - 1982 - How to Build and Modify

Cartech Books

$89.95
Author: Chris Petris, ISBN: 9781613250334, paperback, colour illustrations, 176 pages, CT-SA247. The vast majority of Corvettes built between 1975 and 1982 are affordable and plentiful, and are...
Jeep TJ 1997-2006 - How to Build & Modify (9781613254288) Jeep TJ 1997-2006 - How to Build & Modify (9781613254288)
Add to Cart

Jeep TJ 1997-2006 - How to Build & Modify

Cartech Books

$59.95
The Jeep CJ, the icon that started it all, is the most popular off-road vehicle of all time. The look, style, and functionality of the CJ made it instantly popular and recognizable the world over, in...