Volkswagen Beetle - How to Build and Modify (Eric LeClair)

Build and modify your Volkswagen Beetle using today's greatest aftermarket parts while implementing historic and modern modifications!

If ever a car rolled off the factory floor in the form of a blank slate, the VW Beetle is it. In fact, after taking delivery of their beloved Bug, many owners began modifications and customizations to personalize their favorite German compact.

Perhaps the most charismatic automobile ever, the Volkswagen Beetle was the longest-running, most-manufactured automobile on a single platform in automotive history. From 1938 to 2003, more than 21.5 million Bugs were assembled, distributed, and sold on nearly every continent in the world. If there's a component that owners can modify, they'll do it, and each custom touch makes them love their Beetle even more.

Airkooled Kustoms, a Volkswagen restoration and modification shop in Hazel Green, Alabama, has served all kinds of classic Volkswagen owners. For those who venture into the world of customization, no modern or historic trend is off-limits. These Volkswagen experts introduce and walk you through some of the most glorious customizations that Beetle owners can make to their rides. You'll find inspiration, instruction, and more modifications than most owners could ever tackle in a lifetime.