Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781913089375
UPC:
9781913089375
MPN:
9781913089375
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby) (9781913089375)
  • Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby) (9781913089375)
  • Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby) (9781913089375)
  • Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby) (9781913089375)
  • Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby) (9781913089375)
  • Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby) (9781913089375)
$180.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

From 1980 to 2000, Camel Trophy took more than 500 amateur competitors from 35 countries on extraordinary and challenging adventures. On most of these events, teams drove specially prepared Land Rovers to the limit and beyond in locations as varied as Borneo, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea and Tanzania.

Camel Trophy charts the history of the event and tells the legendary stories of endurance born of the constant challenge to both man and machine. An official photographer on the last four events, author Nick Dimbleby combines his first-hand account with experiences shared by competitors, contemporary reports and extensive new interviews of key players, to tell a gripping tale of adventure, adversity, technological change and logistical challenge. Beautifully illustrated throughout with a stunning collection of evocative official photography and unofficial behind-the-scenes shots, this extensively researched publication can legitimately claim to be the definitive history of the Camel Trophy.

The only complete guide to every Camel Trophy, fully illustrated with unique and evocative imagery from official photographers, as well as behind-the-scenes material from staff members.

Painstakingly researched, with all key players interviewed.

Remarkable stories that chart Camel Trophy’s progress from small, German-market promotional event to multi-million dollar international competition.

Chapters on selections, infrastructure and pre-scouts, provide a fascinating insight into how the Camel Trophy events were put together.

A complete guide to the vehicles used on the event, including technical specifications and insights into the design and build of the Land Rovers, Ford-engined Jeeps and RIBs (Rigid Inflatable Boats) used.

 

Specifications:

285 x 235mm, 336 pages

Jacketed Hardback

Over 930 images

ISBN 978-1-913089-37-5

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Nick Dimbleby
Book Title:
Camel Trophy - The Definitive History
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
336
View AllClose

Related Products

Mini: The Definitive History Mini: The Definitive History

Mini - The Definitive History

Haynes

$199.95
By: Jon Pressnell . The Mini was the car that changed the face of motoring. Establishing front-wheel drive as the norm, its cheeky charm, superb roadholding and unparalleled space-efficiency made it...
On Sale
Cars of Eastern Europe The Definitive History Cars of Eastern Europe The Definitive History
Add to Cart

Cars of Eastern Europe The Definitive History

Haynes

MSRP: $199.95
Now: $99.95
Was: $199.95
By: Andy Thompson . Description Much of Eastern Europe, for many years the mysterious half of the continent, missed out on the first century of the Industrial Revolution. By the middle of the...