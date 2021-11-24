Camel Trophy - The Definitive History (Nick Dimbleby)

From 1980 to 2000, Camel Trophy took more than 500 amateur competitors from 35 countries on extraordinary and challenging adventures. On most of these events, teams drove specially prepared Land Rovers to the limit and beyond in locations as varied as Borneo, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea and Tanzania.

Camel Trophy charts the history of the event and tells the legendary stories of endurance born of the constant challenge to both man and machine. An official photographer on the last four events, author Nick Dimbleby combines his first-hand account with experiences shared by competitors, contemporary reports and extensive new interviews of key players, to tell a gripping tale of adventure, adversity, technological change and logistical challenge. Beautifully illustrated throughout with a stunning collection of evocative official photography and unofficial behind-the-scenes shots, this extensively researched publication can legitimately claim to be the definitive history of the Camel Trophy.

The only complete guide to every Camel Trophy, fully illustrated with unique and evocative imagery from official photographers, as well as behind-the-scenes material from staff members.

Painstakingly researched, with all key players interviewed.

Remarkable stories that chart Camel Trophy’s progress from small, German-market promotional event to multi-million dollar international competition.

Chapters on selections, infrastructure and pre-scouts, provide a fascinating insight into how the Camel Trophy events were put together.

A complete guide to the vehicles used on the event, including technical specifications and insights into the design and build of the Land Rovers, Ford-engined Jeeps and RIBs (Rigid Inflatable Boats) used.

Specifications:

285 x 235mm, 336 pages

Jacketed Hardback

Over 930 images

ISBN 978-1-913089-37-5