CT-650 | 9781613254608 | Carroll Shelby: A Collection of My Favorite Racing Photos

Packed with images selected by Carroll Shelby from his racing career, this collection includes captions with the legend’s commentary and memories from when he flipped through these very photos. Some of these images have never been printed until now, and others haven’t been published since the 1950s and 1960s. Author Art Evans was a sports car racer in the 1950s on the West Coast who raced against and became close friends with Carroll Shelby. Their intense competition on the track became a lifelong friendship off the track. He and Shelby collaborated on many business projects over the years, including books, marketing projects, projects for the Shelby Foundation, and so on. In his later years, Shelby loved the books about his cars and similar topics, but his eyesight was failing to the point where he had difficulty reading and really preferred the books that were heavy with photos. It was from that realization that Shelby and Evans decided to work on one last book together. Unfortunately, Carroll Shelby passed away before the book was fully completed, but Evans, following Shelby’s instructions, carried this final project through to completion. If you are a sports car racing enthusiast, a Ford fan, Shelby fan, or any combination of the three, this final work from Shelby is a perfect addition to your automotive library.