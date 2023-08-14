Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 255 June 2023 - July 2023

1951 Ferrari 340 AM Barchetta Touring s/n 0116 A/004 A. This is a Le Mans veteran with two entries in the legendary French marathon, in 1951 and 1952. This very special car was modified in period by the company according to the very detailed requests made by its then owner, Mr. Pierre- Louis Dreyfus. Fresh from a very respectful restoration performed by Ferrari Classiche, it won Best of Show at the 2021 Cavallino Classic Modena and at Cavallino Classic Middle East 2022.

1961 Ferrari 250 Berlinetta Competizione “SWB” s/n 2689 GT. Sold new to French racers Pierre Noblet and Jean Guichet, it finished 1st in the GT class and 3rd overall at the 1961 24 Hours of L Mans. These results alone were enough to make this full alloy bodied SEFAC 250 SWB one of the most historically important Ferraris in the world. And yet its successes did not end there. It went on to win that year’s Coppa InterEuropa in Monza and Coupe de Bruxelles, and the following year finished 2nd OA at the 1962 Spa GP, and 2nd in class at the 1000 Kilometers of Nürburgring.

1971 512 M s/n 1020. This specimen of one of the most iconic Ferraris ever manufactured is also the very car that achieved the best result ever recorded by this model at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The year was 1971 and s/n 1020, driven by Sam Posey and Tony Adamowicz, finished 3rd OA. In 1974 it set a long series of world speed records on Bonneville Salt Flats driven by Luigi Chinetti Jr., Paul Newman and Graham Hill. It won Best of Show at Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023.

2002 Ferrari 550 GTO Prodrive s/n 113136. Few youngtimers have been as amazingly successful as the 550 Prodrive, and many would agree that fewer still look more beautiful or sound better. 550 GTO Prodrive’s s/n 003 debuted at the Le Mans tests in May 2002, but did not finish that year’s race. It bounced back though, finishing 5th in the GTS class in 2003 and 3rd in 2004. In 2005, it came 17th, while its last outing on the Circuit de la Sarthe, in 2006, ended with a DNF. It is the 550 Prodrive that has raced the most in the French marathon.

The Le Mans Ferraris. All the Ferraris, identified by chassis number, that have raced at Le Mans, from 1948 to 2022.

Interview with Pierre Fillon, president of ACO, l’Automobile Club de l’Ouest since 2012 and the man in charge of organizing the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He watched his first Le Mans in 1966, and has loved the race ever since. He gives Cavallino a behind-the-scenes account of what it is like organizing the most famous endurance race in the world.

Interview with Fabrice Bourigaud, president of the Le Mans Museum, home to the most incredible racing collection in the world, spanning a period of 100 years — an amazing place full of le Mans veterans of huge historical importance.

Interview with Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari GT racing and one of the forces behind Ferrari’s return to Sport races with the 499 P Hypercar. In Cavallino he talks about the GT races and how the Hypercar project was born.

GT racing: full report of the last 2 months, including the racing debut of the 499 P Hypercar at Sebring

F1: coverage of the last three Grand Prix

And, as always, Cavallino brings you the voice of several editorialists, discussing a variety of topics, as well as a full list of Ferrari market values compiled by specialists analyzing the value and market trends of different Ferrari cars.