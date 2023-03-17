Centaur - The Story of Eleven Australian Sports Racing Cars (Signed, John Campbell, Tim Harlock)

  • Centaur - The Story of Eleven Australian Sports Racing Cars (Signed, John Campbell, Tim Harlock)
Description

Following his exposure to motorsport when he crewed for Wal Anderson (Lotus-Holden) Tim Harlock, a talented mechanical engineer, decided to design and build his own racing sports car in 1957.

This streamlined two-seat open sports car he called a Centaur. Such was the appeal of this simple and attractive, yet surprisingly effective first effort from this young designer that a demand for Centaur cars was generated From Tim's drawing board emerged a succession of designs over the years resulting in the construction of eleven sports racing cars.
In the sixties, and particularly the seventies and early eighties, there were always Centaurs racing at our circuits as many as seven Centaurs in one year and as many as five at one meeting For purpose-built racing cars these were impressive numbers.

So popular were these modest racing cars that nearly sixty people would enjoy ownership over the decades along with an enduring camaraderie. Surprisingly, all these cars still exist. This publication aims to cover the history of those cars

ISBN 9780646476940

 

Additional Information

Book Title:
Centaur - The Story of Eleven Australian Sports Racing Cars
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
287
Author:
John Campbell
