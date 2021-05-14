Chevrolet Small-Block Parts Interchange Manual - Revised Edition (Ed Staffel)

Discover the best factory and aftermarket parts combinations for your Chevy small-block engine using this well-researched data that will save you time and energy.In this revised edition of Chevrolet Small-Block Parts Interchange Manual, Chevrolet expert and author Ed Staffel delivers detailed interchange information on cranks, rods, pistons, cylinder heads, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, ignitions, carburetors, and more. Casting and serial number identification guides are included to help you through the myriad of available parts in salvage yards, at swap meets, and on the internet.Learn what parts can be combined to create various displacements, which parts match well with others, where factory parts are best, and where the aftermarket offers a better alternative. Solid information on performance modifications is included where applicable.The first and second generations of small-block Chevy engines have been around for more than 60 years, and a byproduct of the design's extremely long production run is the confusing array of configurations that this engine family has seen. Staffel delivers this revised edition on everything you need to know about parts interchangeability for the small-block Chevy. Build your Chevy on a budget today!Whether you're building a Chevy small-block salvage-yard stroker engine, looking to make a numbers-matching engine, saving money on repurposing factory parts, or simply looking to see which parts work together, this book is a must-have addition to your library.Pages: 144

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 270 color photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781934709238, 9781613254981

Product Code: SA55