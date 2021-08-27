Chevrolet Trucks 1955-1959 - How to Build & Modify (Dennis W. Parks)

Rebuild and modify your 1955–1959 Chevrolet truck with today’s best parts!

Regardless of your automotive taste, there is almost always a need for a shop truck to chase parts, use as a tow vehicle, or use for household chores that require a trip to the farm-and-home store. Pickup trucks have always been popular, but that is true now more than ever. Plus, they hold their own as hot rods as well!

Many vintage trucks can still be found in their original condition. Unlike years ago, the automotive aftermarket has now realized the popularity of these trucks. Whether you plan to restore one as a mild custom or go all out, the necessary parts are available, which makes it easier to achieve your dream regardless of your skills or budget.

Veteran how-to book author Dennis W. Parks resurrects a 1955 Chevy pickup as the subject of Chevrolet Trucks: 1955-1959 Build & Modify to be used as a daily driver. Starting with a classic-styled work truck, he updates it with creature comforts that are found in new vehicles—those that the average hot rodder can still maintain without having an electronics degree.

Everything is covered, including updating the front and rear suspension as well as installing disc brakes to provide a good foundation for your project. Body repair and modifications (including installing patch panels, power windows, rotary door latches, and a stylish third brake light) are next. Interior components (including the latest creature comforts) that provide safety and convenience are examined. Mechanical components (such as the engine, transmission, steering, cooling, and wiring) are included as well.

Everything you need to know to build a safe and reliable pickup truck is included in this book. Most of the work featured is performed in a home garage, which proves that you can build a decent truck within the confines of a two-car garage without paying a fortune in labor.