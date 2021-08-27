Chevrolet Trucks 1955-1959 - How to Build & Modify (Dennis W. Parks)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613255841
UPC:
9781613255841
MPN:
9781613255841
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$69.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Rebuild and modify your 1955–1959 Chevrolet truck with today’s best parts!

Regardless of your automotive taste, there is almost always a need for a shop truck to chase parts, use as a tow vehicle, or use for household chores that require a trip to the farm-and-home store. Pickup trucks have always been popular, but that is true now more than ever. Plus, they hold their own as hot rods as well!

Many vintage trucks can still be found in their original condition. Unlike years ago, the automotive aftermarket has now realized the popularity of these trucks. Whether you plan to restore one as a mild custom or go all out, the necessary parts are available, which makes it easier to achieve your dream regardless of your skills or budget.

Veteran how-to book author Dennis W. Parks resurrects a 1955 Chevy pickup as the subject of Chevrolet Trucks: 1955-1959 Build & Modify to be used as a daily driver. Starting with a classic-styled work truck, he updates it with creature comforts that are found in new vehicles—those that the average hot rodder can still maintain without having an electronics degree.

Everything is covered, including updating the front and rear suspension as well as installing disc brakes to provide a good foundation for your project. Body repair and modifications (including installing patch panels, power windows, rotary door latches, and a stylish third brake light) are next. Interior components (including the latest creature comforts) that provide safety and convenience are examined. Mechanical components (such as the engine, transmission, steering, cooling, and wiring) are included as well.

Everything you need to know to build a safe and reliable pickup truck is included in this book. Most of the work featured is performed in a home garage, which proves that you can build a decent truck within the confines of a two-car garage without paying a fortune in labor.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Dennis W. Parks
Book Title:
Chevrolet Trucks 1955-1959 - How to Build & Modify
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
160
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
How toTune &amp; Modify Chevrolet Fuel Injection

How toTune and Modify Chevrolet Fuel Injection

Motorbooks

$34.95
By: Ben Watson . For many Chevrolet owners, the fuel injection system is a complex array of "black magic" components and high-tech wizardry. In truth, Chevrolet fuel injection is simple in design,...
Corvette by the Numbers 1955 - 1959 Corvette by the Numbers 1955 - 1959
Add to Cart

Chevrolet by the Numbers 1955 - 1959

Bentley Publishers

$99.95
By: Alan L. Colvin . This book is the only authoritive reference for identifying and verifying, by casting number, the correct Chevrolet V-8 engine and drivetrain parts for your exact model. Only...
Out of stock
Corvette C3 1968 - 1982: How to Build and Modify Corvette C3 1968 - 1982: How to Build and Modify Back Cover

Corvette C3 1968 - 1982 - How to Build and Modify

Cartech Books

$89.95
Author: Chris Petris, ISBN: 9781613250334, paperback, colour illustrations, 176 pages, CT-SA247. The vast majority of Corvettes built between 1975 and 1982 are affordable and plentiful, and are...