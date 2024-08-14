Chevy / GMC Trucks 1967-1972 - How to Build & Modify (Performance How-To)

Build and modify your 1967-1972 Chevrolet or GMC truck utilizing today’s greatest parts.

The 1967-1972 GM pickups are American icons. They’ve been popular for decades due to their simple nature, stout engine options, crisp styling, and fantastic reliability. However, you can make a classic pickup drive, stop, and look better than it ever did from the factory.

Longtime magazine editor Jim Pickering dives into all the factors that made these GM trucks so popular as well as the modifications that bring a modern spin to their classic look and feel. He takes a close look at all of the major systems in your truck and covers the ways to upgrade those systems. These upgrades make your truck quick, safe, stylish, and reliable enough to drive across the country or over to your local cruise-night diner.

The market has caught on to these trucks (with high prices to match), but you don’t have to break the bank to find a good one if you know where to look and what to look for. This book covers a lot of ground--from sourcing a great starting point to the inevitable rust repair that you’ll have to tackle before the real fun begins. From there, the book covers powertrain options, including LS and LT swaps, overdrive automatic and manual transmission installation, hydraulic clutch conversions, and 12-bolt axle rebuilds. Also covered are coilover and air-bag suspension installation, exhaust systems, big brakes, tight steering, making all new steel high-pressure fuel lines, aftermarket wheels and tires, and more. Aesthetic upgrades include converting from a long bed to a short bed, patina paint application, cooling-system upgrades, interior rehabilitation, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, and air-conditioner installation

Chevy/GMC Trucks 1967-1972: How to Build and Modify is a valuable resource whether you do the work yourself or you want expert advice regarding items to upgrade before hiring a professional.