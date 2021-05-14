Chevy Nova - How to Build and Modify 1968 – 1974 - Performance How-to Series (Wayne Scraba)

There was a time when the Chevrolet Nova was considered a budget option, a model engineered primarily for the price-conscious customer. Certainly performance models were already in Chevrolet’s fold. With the Camaro, the Corvette, and the Chevelle leading the way, why would Chevy need another performance model? Well, savvy Chevy customers knew that you could get a really tricked-out Nova right from the factory with SS packages and big-block 396 engines along with performance transmissions and gearing for a fair amount less than an equally equipped Camaro. As a bonus, Novas were lighter weight too. It was the performance bargain of the Chevy lineup.

Fast forward to today. The first-generation Camaros cost a small fortune, and while Novas have held their value quite well, they are still a performance bargain compared to the other Chevy performance models of the era. Not only are they more affordable than Camaros, but you can do a whole lot to make them really fast. In Chevy Nova 1968-1974: How to Build and Modify, veteran author and Chevy expert Wayne Scraba shows you all you need to know to build a killer street or strip Nova. Included is detailed information on driveline upgrades, rear-suspension options for the ultimate hook, front-end suspension and chassis components for good handling and weight transfer, excellent brake upgrades, engine swap options, cooling system upgrades, and more.

Focusing on quarter-mile performance, Scraba expertly covers all of your options for a strong-running street Nova, a street-strip combo package, or all-out drag racing options. If you want to build your Nova into a quarter-mile warrior, this book is an essential tool for success.

Chevy Nova: How to Build and Modify (1968 – 1974)

9781613253304

CT-SA392