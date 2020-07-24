Citroen 2CV - Different is Everything (Malcolm Bobbitt)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781445687667
UPC:
9781445687667
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

In this readable and informative book, motoring expert Malcolm Bobbit tells the story of one of the most iconic cars in motoring history. Designed as affordable and practical transport for French farmers travelling on either bad roads or ploughed fields, it also found its way into the fashionable quarters of Paris.

The book shows how designers successfully achieved the specification for rugged and utilitarian design suitable for times of austerity while at the same time producing a truly classless car.

The author explains the history of the car, conceived when Citroen was owned by the Michelin tyre company, and how the idea evolved. He covers the ingenious design aspects of the car, including the corrugated metal bonnet, hammock seats, push-pull gear lever and twin-cylinder air-cooled engine. Such was the success of the 2CV that it spawned variants such as the Dyane, Ami 6 and Ami 8 and the British-built Bijou, all of which are covered in the book.

Publisher: Amberley Publishing

Number of pages: 96

Binding: SBD

View AllClose

Related Products

Citroen 2CV Ultimate Portfolio Citroen 2CV Ultimate Portfolio
Add to Cart

Citroen 2CV Ultimate Portfolio - Brooklands

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . Introduced in 1948 as an austerity model, it was planned to be "exceptionally inexpensive to manufacture and economical of fuel, simplicity of mechanical and electrical detail...
On Sale
Citroen 2CV: The Essential Buyer's Guide Citroen 2CV: The Essential Buyer's Guide
Add to Cart

Citroen 2CV - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Veloce Publishing

MSRP: $29.95
Now: $19.95
Was: $29.95
By: Mark Paxton . Given the small cost of this book, you would be foolish to spend thousands on an example of Citroën's classic and iconic 2CV without taking its expert advice ... STOP!...
Out of stock
Citroen 2CV: Icon of Style Citroen 2CV: Icon of Style

Citroen 2CV - Icon of Style

$39.95
By: Donato Nappo, Stefania Vairelli . Description The story of the 2CV is the story of youth in the Sixties, and the story of youngsters today: that spirit of freedom, joie de vivre, quest to...
Little Book Of Citroen 2CV - front Little Book Of Citroen 2CV - back
Add to Cart

Little Book Of Citroen 2CV

$29.95
Author: Ellie Charleston, Hardbound, 126 Pages, ISBN: 9781907803437, 1st Edition, 2012 LITTLE BOOK OF CITROEN 2CV Little Book of Citroen 2CV looks at the history of this unusual vehicle from its...
Out of stock
Citroen 2CV (David Jacobs) (9780850458732)

Citroen 2CV (David Jacobs)

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$65.00
Author: David Jacobs, Softbound,128 Pages, ISBN: 9780850458732, First Edition, 1989 - Second-Hand book in perfect unread condition ! Modern-day motoring is rarely a leisurely experience. Today's...