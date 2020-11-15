Karmann Ghia Coupé & Cabriolet (Malcolm Bobbitt)

Author: Malcolm Bobbitt, ISBN: 9781787113268, paperback, 2018 reprint, 112 pages

The story of the wonderfully stylish Karmann Ghia, built on the ultra-dependable VW Beetle chassis and running gear. Produced between 1955 and 1974, these timeless models are now classics. This is the essential guide to these curvy and collectible cars.
