Karmann Ghia Coupé & Cabriolet (Malcolm Bobbitt)

Author: Malcolm Bobbitt, ISBN: 9781787113268, paperback, 2018 reprint, 112 pages

The story of the wonderfully stylish Karmann Ghia, built on the ultra-dependable VW Beetle chassis and running gear. Produced between 1955 and 1974, these timeless models are now classics. This is the essential guide to these curvy and collectible cars.

Synopsis

The story of the wonderfully stylish Karmann Ghia, built on the ultra-dependable VW Beetle chassis and running gear. The cars were available from Volkswagen dealers between 1955 and 1974, and these timeless models are now quite rightly considered classics. This is THE essential guide to these curvy and collectible Karmann Ghia Volkswagens.