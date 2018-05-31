Citroen Dispatch, Peugeot Expert & Fiat Scudo Diesel 56 to 16 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage for your Citroen Dispatch, Peugeot Expert & Fiat Scudo Diesel 56 to 16 (07 - August 16)
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
Diesel
Citroën Dispatch 1.6 litre (1560cc) 2007 - August 2016
Citroën Dispatch 2.0 litre (1997cc 2007 - August 2016
Peugeot Expert 1.6 litre (1560cc) 2007 - August 2016
Peugeot Expert 2.0 litre (1997cc) 2007 - August 2016
Fiat Scudo 1.6 litre (1560cc) 2007 - August 2016
Fiat Scudo 2.0 litre (1997cc) 2007 - August 2016
Also covers most features of Toyota Proace Diesel Vans. (2007 - August 2016)
Does NOT cover models with petrol engines, automatic transmission, or equipment specific to combi, refrigerated or crew vans. Does NOT cover new model ranges introduced during 2016.