Peugeot 307 Petrol and Diesel 2001 - 2004 Workshop Manual

By: Haynes . 9781844251476

 

Peugeot 307 Models Covered

see back cover image for more details.

Production years 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

 

Repair Manual Highlights

  • Basic maintenance - simple weekly checks
  • Service your car - complete step-by-step guide
  • Fault finding - pinpoint specific problems easily
  • Roadside Emergencies - how to deal with them
  • Pass the MOT - step-by-step test checks
  • Reference section - includes a detailed glossary
  • Braking system - safety checks and repairs
  • Fuel and ignition systems - explained
  • Electrical system - fault finding and repairs
  • Engine - tune-up, minor and major repairs
  • Wiring diagrams - easy-to-follow layout
  • Fully indexed - find information quickly

 

 

Author:
Various
Book Title:
Peugeot 307 Petrol and Diesel 2001 - 2004 Workshop Manual
Language:
English
