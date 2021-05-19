Classic Car Gallery - A Journey Through Motoring History (Lance Cole)

Hardcover book, published in 2020, 160 pages, ISBN: 9781526749116

In a classic car photography book packed with an eclectic mix of automotive images, Lance Cole (author of the Classic Car Adventure) presents a stunning collection of photographs of old cars of all marques and types captured in many locations. Across Allards to Bugattis, Citroens DKWs, Porsches, Saabs, Triumphs, Voisins, VWs, and a pot-pourri of well-known classics, the author has journeyed far and wide to create a wonderful diary of classic car moments amid the great enthusiasm for nostalgia on wheels. A mix of cars, people, portraits, action and atmosphere all blend in to a colourful journey across the classic car world in a diverse blend of marques and eras. 250 colour and black and white images populate an odyssey across a landscape of cars in an interesting format that pitches multi-million pound cars alongside more humble names. Seen on the move and static, Lance Cole's photographs capture the essence of metal sculpture, light falling upon paint and form, and the design hallmarks of old cars prior to the age of digital design authoritarianism when so many cars look similar. If you love old metal, patina, paint, leather, and enthusiasm, all captured across vintage, veteran, classic and modern classic metal, then the Classic Car Gallery is a rare memento of the cars of yesteryear seen in the celebration of their today.