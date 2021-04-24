Classic Engines, Modern Fuel: The Problems, the Solutions (Paul Ireland)

Paperback, Published in 2020, 152 pages

This book brings together a collection of popular articles previously published by the author in assorted car magazines. Based on in-depth research carried out at Manchester University, the articles investigate how classic engines respond to modern petrol/gasoline, and the results are presented here in a way that any enthusiast can understand. One chapter ranks some brands and grades of modern petrol/gasoline, helping you choose the best type for your vehicle, while other chapters present the findings that debunk some of the myths about petrol/gasoline and engines. Real data is provided to help you tune your classic vehicle, and ensuring that it runs as it should. You will be able to experience the pleasure of driving your classic car instead of worrying about it breaking down. The appendix gives a down-to-earth description of how to rebuild and tune SU and similar carburettors. After reading this, even a very nervous owner was able to rebuild and re-tune his twin SU carburettors. Paul Ireland's years of experience and no-nonsense scientific approach will help you get the best from your classic car.