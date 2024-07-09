Emeryson - The Life Of Paul Emery. His Cars, Engines And Racing

Published by Enigma Publishing, this title covers the life of Paul Emery. Paul was not only an excellent and talented engineer and designer of Emeryson race cars, but also an extremely capable racing driver.

Emeryson is one of only two racing car manufacturers who constructed cars to run in the first four World Championship Formulae. The other was Ferrari. Paul was a remarkable engineer and a visionary with many great innovative ideas including his twin-engined Mini, the Emery GT raced so successfully by John Markey, and many radical engine design concepts. The book tells the story of Emeryson cars, Paul Emery’s long racing and engineering career and what might have been despite his ”never say die” approach.

Paul started his engineering career before the war under the guidance of his father, George. He used one of their Emeryson Specials to compete in his first race at Donington Park in 1936, finishing third. Post war, Paul proved to be a very capable racing driver competing in not only F1 (including the near defeat of Stirling Moss’ 250F Maserati), but also sports cars and his front-engined 500 cc F3 Emeryson. His racing career spanned five decades, and he went on to achieve further success in the 1970s winning championships with his Imp powered design in Midget racing.

The story of Emeryson is the result of years of meticulous and painstaking research by Duncan and Graham Rabagliati. The book will be in a limited edition of 250 copies and will be a hard back running to 304 pages