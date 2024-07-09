Emeryson - The Life Of Paul Emery. His Cars, Engines And Racing

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781872955421
UPC:
9781872955421
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$180.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Published by Enigma Publishing, this title covers the life of Paul Emery. Paul was not only an excellent and talented engineer and designer of Emeryson race cars, but also an extremely capable racing driver.

Emeryson is one of only two racing car manufacturers who constructed cars to run in the first four World Championship Formulae. The other was Ferrari. Paul was a remarkable engineer and a visionary with many great innovative ideas including his twin-engined Mini, the Emery GT raced so successfully by John Markey, and many radical engine design concepts. The book tells the story of Emeryson cars, Paul Emery’s long racing and engineering career and what might have been despite his ”never say die” approach.

Paul started his engineering career before the war under the guidance of his father, George. He used one of their Emeryson Specials to compete in his first race at Donington Park in 1936, finishing third. Post war, Paul proved to be a very capable racing driver competing in not only F1 (including the near defeat of Stirling Moss’ 250F Maserati), but also sports cars and his front-engined 500 cc F3 Emeryson. His racing career spanned five decades, and he went on to achieve further success in the 1970s winning championships with his Imp powered design in Midget racing.

The story of Emeryson is the result of years of meticulous and painstaking research by Duncan and Graham Rabagliati. The book will be in a limited edition of 250 copies and will be a hard back running to 304 pages

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Emeryson - The Life Of Paul Emery. His Cars, Engines And Racing
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
304
Author:
Graham Rabagliati
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman
Add to Cart

Winning - The Racing Life of Paul Newman

Motorbooks

Now: $67.00
Was: $89.99
By: Matt Stone . For all his fame as one of Hollywood's great actors, a world-class humanitarian, and the proprietor of a natural food empire, the late Paul Newman had another intriguing facet that...
Out of stock
Stock Car Racing Engine Technology - front Stock Car Racing Engine Technology - back

Stock Car Racing Engine Technology

HPBooks

$49.95
From the Editors of Circle Track Magazine, Softbound, 154 Pages, ISBN: 9781557885067, HP-1506, 1s Edition, June, 2007 - Advanced engine theory and design for all levels of Circle Track Racing...
Out of stock
Paul Frere: My Life Full of Cars Paul Frere: My Life Full of Cars

Paul Frere - My Life Full of Cars

Haynes

$65.00
By: Paul Frere . Paul Frere is the most highly respected and widely known motoring journalist in the world. He is also the only one to have excelled as a top racing driver, having finished second in...