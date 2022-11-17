The Porsche 911 is one of the finest and most important sport cars ever made. These fantastic machines have become top-level collectibles, making it more important than ever to fully understand the car you are considering buying. Don’t let your dream car turn out to be your greatest regret. Arm yourself with the knowledge necessary to purchase with confidence.

Randy Leffingwell’s Classic Porsche 911 Buyer’s Guide 1965-1998 is the most comprehensive resource available to guide you past the potential pitfalls in your pursuit of Stuttgart’s classic sports car. This year-by-year guide will help you select the model and year that best aligns with your ownership goals. You’ll learn which features you want, which to avoid, and the known flaws from across all the air-cooled generations.

Detailed text for each model year is accompanied by:

Technical specifications

Typical parts costs

Performance ratings

An invaluable “Garage Watch” feature calling out common and known faults

Classic Porsche 911 Buyer’s Guide 1964-1998 is an invaluable resource in finding the perfect classic 911 for your garage!