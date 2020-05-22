Porsche 356 1950 to 1965 - The Essential Buyers Guide

Marque Expert: Brett Johnson, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN:9781787112964,1st Published, 2019

Would you love to buy the original Porsche 356, but are scared of owning an expensive lemon? Help is at hand! This is the complete guide to finding the best available example of the classic rear-engined Porsche 356 for a sum you can afford. Insight from real ownership experience is coupled with unparalleled technical knowledge, resulting in the first dedicated guidebook for potential buyers of the Porsche 356. A comprehensive guide, including an inspection checklist that buyers can use when viewing a car, photos of key areas to check, and known issues for each model. Market and value data are also supplied to help give an idea of what a specific Porsche 356 is worth. The guide has an overview of key specifications and potential upgrades. From whether a Porsche 356 is a suitable car for you, to the cost considerations to be taken into account when searching for and viewing a used model, the author aims to arm the prospective buyer with enough knowledge and insight to be able to assess any Porsche 356, and quickly conclude whether to make a purchase. Take the first step towards finding your dream car, by reading this guide today.