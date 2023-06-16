Classic Racers - New Zealand's Grand Prix Greats (Eoin Young)

2nd hand book in good condition

New Zealand's Grand Prix Greats - Author: Eoin Young, Softcover, 248, Pages, ISBN: 9781869504601, Published: 2003

The 1950s and '60s were glamorous years for New Zealand motor sport. Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, Graham Hill and other greats visited regularly to compete in the New Zealand Grand Prix, and our own drivers were making it big on the world stage — Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme, Chris Amon and Howden Ganley all competed in Formula One. In New Zealand, ex-Formula One cars were being driven by locals: Tazio Nuvolari's P3 Alfa Romeo and Ferrari's 4.5-litre debut Grand-Prix winner were raced by Ron Roycroft; Stirling Moss's Maserati 250F by Ross Jensen.In Classic Racers, Eoin Young brings this bygone era to life with profiles of eleven top Kiwi drivers, not only McLaren and his colleagues, but also Roycroft, Jensen andTom Clark; the innovative Bill Hamilton; home-town hero Ernie Sprague and ill-fated Johnny Mansel. Eoin describes being a passenger for five hair-raising laps around Goodwood with Bruce McLaren, and back home —and in control —tries out Nuvolari's P3, a Mille Miglia Ferrari and a Le Mans C-Type Jaguar. Other cars featured include the Lycoming Special, Indy Stutz and Stanton Crop-duster, enduring vehicles from this era of elegance and power.

Entertaining and informative, Classic Racers has something for everyone interested in the history of New Zealand motor sport.

Eoin Young, originally an employee of the McLaren Fl team founded by his friend and fellow New Zealander Bruce McLaren, was one of motor sport's most highly respected historians. With his internationally syndicated 'Straight from the Grid' and 'Eoin Young's Diary' columns he became one of the sport's first media celebrities.

He will indeed be missed by his several friends in his particular field !