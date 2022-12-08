Collector Motorcycles of Australia (Stephen Shepherd, 2022)

Collector Motorcycles of Australia - A comprehensive catalogue of all makes and models from 19th Century onwards

Offering a huge range of makes and models, whether racer or moped, Triumph or Harley. Collector Motorcycles provides a special insight into the most fascinating, rare and cherished machines of the last century.

In this comprehensive catalogue of Australia's most collectable motorcycles, Stephen Shepherd presents over 450 stunning machines. From 19th century antiques to the best products of the early 1980s. Every bike is featured in impressive colour photographs, accompanied by captions detailing full specs. The history of motorcycle production around the world is chronicled in engaging chapter introductions.