Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell, paperback)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781760790615
UPC:
9781760790615
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
  • Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell)
$45.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

ISBN: 9781760790615, Format: paperback, Page Extent: 372 pages

This rare collection shows the variety of cars in Australia across all makes – from Dodge to Rolls-Royce, Rover to Chevrolet, Toyota to Ford and of course General Motors Holden. Organised into periods, the book is a showcase of car manufacturers. From the Veteran and Edwardian era, to Vintage Cars of 1919–1930, Classic Cars of 1931–1945, and the Post-Classic Cars of 1946–1980s, the book is packed with more than 1100 vehicles, many carefully restored to their original glory.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Ultimate Mini Builder DVD Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

Minifilms

Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

$59.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: Z CARS     Minutes: 140 Google Preview: //  
Out of stock
Collector Motorcycles Of Australia Collector Motorcycles Of Australia

New Holland

Collector Motorcycles Of Australia

$79.95
Author: Stephen Shepherd, Softbound, 400 Pages, ISBN: 9781742575810, Published in August 2016 In this comprehensive catalogue of Australia's most collectible motorcycles, Stephen...
Morris Car Club South Australia (9780949817563)
Add to Cart

Morris Car Club, SA

Morris Car Club South Australia

$25.00
Morris Car Club, South Australia, Softbound, 52 Pages, ISBN: 9780949817563 - 1986 Edition - **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**  