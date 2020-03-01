Collector Cars of Australia (by Ken Stepnell, paperback)

ISBN: 9781760790615, Format: paperback, Page Extent: 372 pages

This rare collection shows the variety of cars in Australia across all makes – from Dodge to Rolls-Royce, Rover to Chevrolet, Toyota to Ford and of course General Motors Holden. Organised into periods, the book is a showcase of car manufacturers. From the Veteran and Edwardian era, to Vintage Cars of 1919–1930, Classic Cars of 1931–1945, and the Post-Classic Cars of 1946–1980s, the book is packed with more than 1100 vehicles, many carefully restored to their original glory.