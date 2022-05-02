Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788877921666
UPC:
9788877921666
MPN:
9788877921666
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921666)
  • Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921666)
  • Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921666)
  • Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921666)
  • Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti) (9788877921666)
$100.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

What exactly did the 24 cars that triumphed in the numerous editions of the Mille Miglia between 1927 and 1957 look like? What exactly were the colours and details of Nuvolari-Guidotti’s Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS (1930) or Ascari’s Lancia D24, winner in 1954? A doubt that is repeated for all the victorious cars in the Mille Miglia, because in that period colour photographs did not exist or were very rare, and we refer in any case to the last editions of the race.

This book offers an overview of the 24 victorious cars, illustrated through accurate drawings, which faithfully reproduce the colours and every tiny original detail. The large panels (with side views) are combined with period images that allow you to relive the events of the various editions of the race in a journey of continuous rediscovery.

The book is accompanied by comments about every edition of the race as well as technical notes (including the results) and the reproduction of numerous prints and period documents. A work capable of arousing the curiosity of enthusiasts towards the ‘Greatest Race in the World’.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
112
Author:
Daniele Buzzonetti
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche &amp; Mille Miglia Porsche &amp; Mille Miglia

Porsche and Mille Miglia

Giorgio NADA Editore

$99.95
By: Andrea Curami . Porsche participated in the Mille Miglia from 1952 to 1957, initially with the elegant 356 coupe with 1100, 1300 and 1500cc displacements, and then with the sleek 550 open sports...
The First Mille Miglia : 26-27 March 1927 The First Mille Miglia : 26-27 March 1927
Add to Cart

The First Mille Miglia - 26-27 March 1927

Giorgio NADA Editore

$149.95
Author: Carlo Dolcini, Published by Georgio Nada Editore, ISBN: 9788879116886, Hardback, Published in May 2017, 161 pages, Italian & English Text LIMITED PRINT RUN OF 1000 COPIES Ninety...