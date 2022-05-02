Colour style - Mille Miglia from 1927 to 1957, cars, protagonists, curiosities (Daniele Buzzonetti)

What exactly did the 24 cars that triumphed in the numerous editions of the Mille Miglia between 1927 and 1957 look like? What exactly were the colours and details of Nuvolari-Guidotti’s Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS (1930) or Ascari’s Lancia D24, winner in 1954? A doubt that is repeated for all the victorious cars in the Mille Miglia, because in that period colour photographs did not exist or were very rare, and we refer in any case to the last editions of the race.

This book offers an overview of the 24 victorious cars, illustrated through accurate drawings, which faithfully reproduce the colours and every tiny original detail. The large panels (with side views) are combined with period images that allow you to relive the events of the various editions of the race in a journey of continuous rediscovery.

The book is accompanied by comments about every edition of the race as well as technical notes (including the results) and the reproduction of numerous prints and period documents. A work capable of arousing the curiosity of enthusiasts towards the ‘Greatest Race in the World’.