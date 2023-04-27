Zeteo Publishing

Commercial Vehicle Album (Auto Review Album Number 189) Some Lesser-known British Manufacturers

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821518-1
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Here we tell the stories of some companies which made minor contributions to British commercial vehicle history. Some manufacturers described here have been mentioned in other Auto Review publications, but we give a fuller description in these pages. Some stories begin before 1900, but very few continue after 1939, by which time a relatively small number of larger manufacturers had survived. Early commercial vehicle chassis were offered for either goods or passenger-carrying bodywork. Most of the principal British commercial vehicle manufacturers feature in Auto Review publications which include their name in the title (AEC, Bedford, Dennis, Guy, Leyland, Scammell etc). This publication describes lesser-known commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Adams-Hewitt, Armstrong Whitworth, Alldays & Enfield, Burford, FWD & Hardy, CWS-Bell, Fowler, Kerr-Stuart, Garford-Gilford-HSG, Garner, Garrett , Hallford, Lister, Greenbat, Milnes-Daimler, McCurd, Pagefield, Ensign, Peerless, GV, Latil, Ryknield, Palladium, Ransomes,: Shefflex,  Union, Yorkshire and Stoneleigh.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Commercial Vehicle Album (Auto Review Album Number 189) Some Lesser-known British Manufacturers
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
32
Author:
Rod Ward
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162) (9781854821617)
Add to Cart

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Lincoln became part of Henry Ford’s automotive empire in 1922, but its origins go back to a much earlier firm set up by Henry Ford in 1899, the Detroit Automobile Co, which collapsed in 1901...
Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171) (9781854821709)
Add to Cart

Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Paperback by Rod Ward The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by the...
Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175) (9781854821747)
Add to Cart

Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
One and three-quarter million Chevrolet Corvettes have been produced over eight decades, all two-door, two-seat sports cars, and in eight distinct generations. The generations are usually abbreviated...
Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180) (9781854821792)
Add to Cart

Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821792, Paperback, published in 2022 31 pages Chikuhei Nakajima was an engineer officer with the Japanese Navy who became interested in aviation and set up as an...
Berliet Album (Auto Review Album Number 187)
Add to Cart

Berliet Album (Auto Review Album Number 187)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, In the early years of the 20th century the company established by Marius Berliet made cars which were so advanced that they formed the basis of early Sunbeam...