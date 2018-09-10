Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Car Techbooks
Driving Techniques
Competition Car Downforce A Practical Guide (Simon McBeath)
Haynes
Competition Car Downforce A Practical Guide (Simon McBeath)
SKU:
9780854299775
UPC:
9780854299775
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Description
Description
hardcover, published by Haynes in 1998
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Haynes
Competition Car Preparation - A Practical Handbook (Simon McBeath)
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
Author: Simon McBeath, ISBN: 9781859606094, Hardcover, Published in 1999, 208 pages Good competition car preparation starts in an armchair, ora bath tub, or wherever it is you do your best...
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Haynes
Competition Car Composites (Simon McBeath)
MSRP:
$150.00
Now:
$49.95
Was:
Author: Simon McBeath, Hardbound, H624, ISBN: 9781859606247 - 2008 Reprint of original 2000 published edition Composites have been around since ancient civilisations began making bricks from...
MSRP:
$150.00
Now:
$49.95
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
MRP
Escort Performance - A Practical Guide to Modification and Tuning for Road & Competition New Edition
MSRP:
Now:
$69.95
Was:
Author: Dennis Foy, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780947981822 - This 2nd Edition Published 1994 Writing this book would have been an appreciably more difficult task without the assistance of a...
MSRP:
Now:
$69.95
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Haynes
Competition Car Electrics A Practical Handbook
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
By: Jon Lawes . Competition Car Electrics A Practical Handbook - Here is a practical, illustrated guide to all aspects of electrical system design and implementation, essential reading for anyone...
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Veloce Publishing
Competition Car Aerodynamics - A Practical Handbook New 3rd Edition (Simon McBeath)
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
Author: Simon McBeath, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781845847760, New Third Edition Published, 2015 Aerodynamics has become an increasingly significant performance enhancer over the...
MSRP:
Now:
$120.00
Was:
Add to Cart
×
×