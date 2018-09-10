Competition Car Downforce A Practical Guide (Simon McBeath)

SKU:
9780854299775
UPC:
9780854299775
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Competition Car Downforce A Practical Guide (Simon McBeath)
  • Competition Car Downforce A Practical Guide (Simon McBeath)
$120.00

Related Products

Competition Car Composites (Reprint) ( 9781859606247) - front Competition Car Composites (Reprint) ( 9781859606247) - back
Add to Cart

Haynes

Competition Car Composites (Simon McBeath)

MSRP: $150.00
$49.95
Author: Simon McBeath, Hardbound, H624, ISBN: 9781859606247 - 2008 Reprint of original 2000 published edition Composites have been around since ancient civilisations began making bricks from...
MSRP: $150.00
$49.95
Add to Cart